Suspect in Youngstown nightclub shooting arrested, two still at large

Police say one of the suspects in a downtown nightclub shooting has been arrested, while two others are still on the loose.

20-year-old Lavell Collins was arrested Friday in Boardman, one week after a shooting left a man injured.

Collins was wanted on charges of discharging a firearm into a habitation and having weapons while under disability.

According to police, the victim was shot in the arm outside Club Vortex at 221 Belmont Avenue at around 12:30 am last Friday.



The 31-year-old victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he allegedly told officers that a fight that broke out inside the nightclub moved outside.

Club Vortex was formerly known as The Cell.

Two other suspects in the case, Brandon Ravnell, 30, and Carl Fleeton, Jr, 20, are still on the loose.

Persons wishing to provide information on the whereabouts of these suspects can contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword "WANTED" and tip to TIP411 (847411)

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available