Suspect in Youngstown nightclub shooting arrested, two still at - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Suspect in Youngstown nightclub shooting arrested, two still at large

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
Carl Fleeton Jr (L), Lavell Collins (M), Brandon Ravnell (R) Carl Fleeton Jr (L), Lavell Collins (M), Brandon Ravnell (R)
BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

Police say one of the suspects in a downtown nightclub shooting has been arrested, while two others are still on the loose. 

20-year-old Lavell Collins was arrested Friday in Boardman, one week after a shooting left a man injured. 

Collins was wanted on charges of discharging a firearm into a habitation and having weapons while under disability.

According to police, the victim was shot in the arm outside Club Vortex at 221 Belmont Avenue at around 12:30 am last Friday.
 
The 31-year-old victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he allegedly told officers that a fight that broke out inside the nightclub moved outside.

Club Vortex was formerly known as The Cell.

Two other suspects in the case, Brandon Ravnell, 30, and Carl Fleeton, Jr, 20, are still on the loose. 

Persons wishing to provide information on the whereabouts of these suspects can contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword "WANTED" and tip to TIP411 (847411)

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Friday, March 23 2018 4:14 PM EDT2018-03-23 20:14:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>

  • Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Friday, March 23 2018 4:13 PM EDT2018-03-23 20:13:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...
    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>
    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>

  • Mom: Austin bomber's black roommate held until suspect found

    Mom: Austin bomber's black roommate held until suspect found

    Friday, March 23 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-03-23 20:05:53 GMT
    (Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...(Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.More >>
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms