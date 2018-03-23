OSP identifies driver in deadly Canfield crash

CrimeStoppers Youngstown is asking the community for help to find two suspect accused of breaking into a Boardman business.More >>
A Trumbull County Judge ordered Thursday that the murder case against the woman accused of killing her husband and fleeing to Brazil nearly eleven years ago will not be dismissed.More >>
A 14-year-old girl, described as a former student is under arrest in Michigan in connection with a threat directed at Howland Schools and spread through social media.More >>
Detectives are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot as he was trying to sell two iPhones on Youngstown's South Side Thursday night.More >>
State troopers are investigating separate accidents involving school buses that happened just moments apart and almost at the same location near Newton Falls.More >>
Congressional leaders are rejecting President Donald Trump's effort to kill or sharply cut funding of programs to protect and restore some of the nation's prized waters, such as the Great Lakes and...More >>
Ohio says for the first time it's declaring western Lake Erie impaired by the toxic algae that has fouled drinking water in recent years.More >>
Authorities say two teenage brothers have been found dead inside a submerged car in northwest Ohio.More >>
An eastern Ohio county prosecutor says a woman withdrew money from her stepfather's bank account to pay a man to kill him.More >>
The number of children in Cleveland testing positive for high levels of lead remains about four times the state and national averages.More >>
The library system in Ohio's capital city says archivists have scanned the 1 millionth item into the system's digital collection.More >>
An Ohio landlord who authorities say offered women free rent in exchange for sex has been sued by the Justice Department.More >>
Gov. Tom Wolf is appointing a 36-year veteran of the Pennsylvania State Police to head the agency and replace the retiring Col. Tyree Blocker.More >>
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that Philadelphia's population ticked up again in 2017, the 11th straight year of growth after decades of decline.More >>
The Republican chief justice of Pennsylvania's Supreme Court says he's "very concerned" about an effort by House Republicans to impeach four Democratic justices over their rulings in a congressional...More >>
