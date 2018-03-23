OSP identifies driver in deadly Canfield crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver in a crash that left a 23-year-old dead in November.

According to a newly released report from State Troopers, 27-year-old Michael Malvasi II was driving a white Mercedes Benz SUV when it hit a tree and overturned on November 18th.

Troopers say Malvasi failed to negotiate a turn, struck the tree, and then rolled the vehicle over.

Both Malvasi and the passenger, 23-year-old Ryan Lanzo were thrown from the SUV and landed in the yard of a home on State Route 62.

The report says that Lanzo was taken to St. Elizabeth's Emergency and Diagnostic Center in Austintown by Malvasi's father.

Lanzo was pronounced dead at the clinic.

According to the newly released report, the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office received the initial call and responded to the scene.

There were reportedly no occupants from the car at the scene present when they arrived.

Deputies then reportedly contacted nearby hospitals and were told that Lanzo had been dropped off at the Austintown Clinic and pronounced dead.

At that point, the report says that troopers were sent to the home of Michael Malvasi II, who they say was in the home, but would not come to the door. Eventually, troopers say contact was made with Malvasi, who agreed to go to the hospital.

According to the report, while being evaluated by EMS, Malvasi II stated that he had consumed alcohol and marijuana. Troopers say blood work was drawn which showed Malvasi had a blood alcohol content level of .075%.

At the time of the report being released, the results of a drug test have not yet come back.

At the time of the crash, troopers told 21 News that only one call was received by dispatchers. That call came from a woman who was passing by the accident.

The woman who made the call to first responders can be heard asking if they had gotten word about a crash. A dispatcher then responds, "Nothing yet."

In the 911 call, the woman also references seeing two vehicles at the scene, however, troopers say only the SUV was involved in the crash.

That 911 recording can be heard here:

At this point, troopers say neither Malvasi nor his father, who took Lanzo to the medical center, called 911 to report the crash.

Lt. Sutton says that part of the crash is still under investigation.

Troopers say they have forwarded the case to the Mahoning County Prosecutor's Office to determine if any charges will be filed.