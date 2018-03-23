Trumbull prosecutor calls motion to parole murderer Hamad absurd.

Trumbull county Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker says the judge did the right thing in denying a motion to release convicted killer Nasser Hamad from prison for health reasons.

Hamad has been in prison four months, since his conviction for fatally shooting two men and wounding three other people outside his home on Route 46. His brother and lawyer filed the motion for his release saying he has terminal kidney cancer. Becker, the prosecutor at his trial says the motion is absurd.



"This is probably the dumbest motion I've seen filed in thirty years of being a lawyer. In fact the statute quoted in the motion specifically says parole is not available to persons convicted of aggravated murder which Mr. Hamad was convicted of two counts or aggravated murder," said Becker.

Hamad's brother, Mike Hamad, says he was diagnosed at the Ohio State Cancer Center, and claims he is not receiving treatment.



"There's a treatment for it, there's the chemo, they're supposed to give him radiation. The last doctor at OSU, the hospital in Columbus said they've got to give him radiation and some type of pill, but he has received no treatment in jail," the brother said.



Hamad's actual condition is not known due to the privacy of medical information. The brother says Hamad has been moved to different prison facilities preventing his family from visiting.



"We drive two or three hours away to go visit him. I haven't seen him even one time and I went there three times to see him," according to Mike Hamad.



The prosecutor says Hamad's medical condition does not change the reason that he was sent to prison.



"Mr. Hamad earned his right to spend the rest of his natural life in prison by killing two individuals and shooting three others. I fully expect that he will die in prison, he should die in prison," Becker said.

Hamad is serving a sentence of 36 years to life imprisonment.

Becker says he would not expect any other higher court to consider the motion to parole Hamad. "He's a dangerous individual, a proven killer who has nothing else to live for and that's exactly why the statute doesn't allow someone like Nasser Hamad to be released.

