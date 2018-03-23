Trumbull prosecutor calls motion to parole murderer Hamad absurd.

Detectives are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy from Farrell who was shot as he was trying to sell two iPhones on Youngstown's South SideMore >>
On Thursday 21 News had an exclusive report on a Warren woman who has a conceal carry permit and displayed her gun to try and diffuse a tense situation. CCW permit holders are to use a gun as a means of a last resort of self defense, so did the Warren woman act legally when she told the man she had a gun to stop an alleged assault? At least one attorney we talked to says Yes. "In that particular case in warren it sounds like there was an assault going on where someon...More >>
Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip is 0-2 this week in the search for a new job.More >>
According to a newly released report from State Troopers, 27-year-old Michael Malvasi II was driving a white Mercedes Benz SUV when it hit a tree and overturned on November 18th.More >>
A bomb squad has been called out to the Shenango Valley Mall after a suspicious package prompted a Friday afternoon evacuation.More >>
Congressional leaders are rejecting President Donald Trump's effort to kill or sharply cut funding of programs to protect and restore some of the nation's prized waters, such as the Great Lakes and...More >>
Ohio says for the first time it's declaring western Lake Erie impaired by the toxic algae that has fouled drinking water in recent years.More >>
Authorities say two teenage brothers have been found dead inside a submerged car in northwest Ohio.More >>
An eastern Ohio county prosecutor says a woman withdrew money from her stepfather's bank account to pay a man to kill him.More >>
The number of children in Cleveland testing positive for high levels of lead remains about four times the state and national averages.More >>
The library system in Ohio's capital city says archivists have scanned the 1 millionth item into the system's digital collection.More >>
An Ohio landlord who authorities say offered women free rent in exchange for sex has been sued by the Justice Department.More >>
Gov. Tom Wolf is appointing a 36-year veteran of the Pennsylvania State Police to head the agency and replace the retiring Col. Tyree Blocker.More >>
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that Philadelphia's population ticked up again in 2017, the 11th straight year of growth after decades of decline.More >>
The Republican chief justice of Pennsylvania's Supreme Court says he's "very concerned" about an effort by House Republicans to impeach four Democratic justices over their rulings in a congressional...More >>
