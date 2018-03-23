Trumbull prosecutor calls motion to parole murderer Hamad absurd - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trumbull prosecutor calls motion to parole murderer Hamad absurd.

Posted: Updated:
By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
Connect
Nasser Hamad Nasser Hamad
Trumbull county, Ohio -

Trumbull county Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker says the judge did the right thing in denying a motion to release convicted killer Nasser Hamad from prison for health reasons.

Hamad has been in prison four months, since his conviction for fatally shooting two men and wounding three other people outside his home on Route 46. His brother and lawyer filed the motion for his release saying he has terminal kidney cancer.  Becker, the prosecutor at his trial says the motion is absurd.

"This is probably the dumbest motion I've seen filed in thirty years of being a lawyer. In fact the statute quoted in the motion specifically says parole is not available to persons convicted of aggravated murder which Mr. Hamad was convicted of two counts or aggravated murder,"  said Becker.

Hamad's brother, Mike Hamad,  says he was diagnosed at the Ohio State Cancer Center, and claims he is not receiving treatment.

"There's a treatment for it, there's the chemo, they're supposed to give him radiation. The last doctor at OSU, the hospital in Columbus said they've got to give him radiation and some type of pill, but he has received no treatment in jail," the brother said. 

Hamad's actual condition is not known due to the privacy of medical information. The brother says Hamad has been moved to different prison facilities preventing his family from visiting. 
 
 "We drive two or three hours away to go visit him. I haven't seen him even one time and I went there three times to see him," according to Mike Hamad.

The prosecutor says Hamad's medical condition does not change the reason that he was sent to prison.

 "Mr. Hamad earned his right to spend the rest of his natural life in prison by killing two individuals and shooting three others. I fully expect that he will die in prison, he should die in prison," Becker said. 
Hamad is serving a sentence of 36 years to life imprisonment.

Becker says he would not expect any other higher court to consider the motion to parole Hamad.  "He's a dangerous individual, a proven killer who has nothing else to live for and that's exactly why the statute doesn't allow someone like Nasser Hamad to be released.
 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:12 PM EDT2018-03-23 22:12:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>

  • Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:11 PM EDT2018-03-23 22:11:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...
    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>
    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>

  • Mom: Austin bomber's black roommate held until suspect found

    Mom: Austin bomber's black roommate held until suspect found

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:24:56 GMT
    (Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...(Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.More >>
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Farrell teen trying to sell iPhones killed in Youngstown

    Farrell teen trying to sell iPhones killed in Youngstown

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:17 PM EDT2018-03-23 22:17:09 GMT

    Detectives are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy from Farrell who was shot as he was trying to sell two iPhones on Youngstown's South Side 

    More >>

    Detectives are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy from Farrell who was shot as he was trying to sell two iPhones on Youngstown's South Side 

    More >>

  • Should CCW permit holders intervene?

    Should CCW permit holders intervene?

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:51 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:51:55 GMT

    On Thursday 21 News had an exclusive report on a Warren woman who has a conceal carry permit and displayed her gun to try and diffuse a tense situation.  CCW permit holders are to use a gun as a means of a last resort of self defense, so did the Warren woman act legally when she told the man she had a gun to stop an alleged assault? At least one attorney we talked to says Yes. "In that particular case in warren it sounds like there was an assault going on where someon...

    More >>

    On Thursday 21 News had an exclusive report on a Warren woman who has a conceal carry permit and displayed her gun to try and diffuse a tense situation.  CCW permit holders are to use a gun as a means of a last resort of self defense, so did the Warren woman act legally when she told the man she had a gun to stop an alleged assault? At least one attorney we talked to says Yes. "In that particular case in warren it sounds like there was an assault going on where someon...

    More >>

  • Mohip passed over for Fargo superintendent position

    Mohip passed over for Fargo superintendent position

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:14:34 GMT
    Krish MohipKrish Mohip
    Krish MohipKrish Mohip

    Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip is 0-2 this week in the search for a new job.  

    More >>

    Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip is 0-2 this week in the search for a new job.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms