Chilly, Dry Weekend For Valley

A winter storm will impact parts pf the lower Ohio Valley over the weekend but the snow will not reach northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania. We expect a dry but chilly weekend with a good deal of sunshine. Some high clouds will filter the sun at times on Saturday. Check out a couple of nice passes of the International Space Station this weekend!

After a cold, frosty start, Monday will turn out to be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and milder afternoon temperatures. The warming trend will likely continue on Tuesday.

Chances for rain will increase Tuesday night into Wednesday. The threat for some wet weather will likely stick around through the end of the work week.