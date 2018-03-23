Mohip passed over for Fargo superintendent position - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mohip passed over for Fargo superintendent position


By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Krish Mohip Krish Mohip
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip is 0-2 this week in the search for a new job. 

During a Board of Education meeting Friday morning, the Fargo Public Schools Board of Education voted to select their new superintendent.

According to a release from the district, the Fargo Board of Education voted unanimously to offer the position of superintendent to Mr. Rupak Gandhi. 

Mr. Rupak Gandhi currently serves as the Research, Data, and Accountability Officer (Assistant Superintendent) for Harrison School District Two in Colorado Springs, CO. 

In a video proceeding of the Board of Education meeting, Gary Ray, the representative of Ray & Associates, which acted as a search firm to help the district find candidates said that he had spoken to all of the candidates and all of them said they were still interested in the position. 

Friday afternoon some media outlets began reporting that Mohip may have withdrawn his name from the running. 

After 21 News called the Fargo Board of Education, the spokesperson withdrew that statement saying that it was a "misunderstanding".  

Earlier this week, Mohip was not selected for a superintendent position in Boulder, Colorado.

Mohip was one of two finalists who interviewed before the administration, community, and others last week.

However, Mohip still has possibilities, after being named a finalist for a position in Osseo, Minnesota. 

