Weathersfield community answering the call to help fire chief

By Leslie Barrett, Co-anchor/Reporter
WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio -


The Weathersfield community is rallying around their fire chief as he fights cancer.

Firefighters describe the support for Randy Pugh as overwhelming. They say it is now their turn to help him like he has helped others for more than 40 years.

The Friday night fish fry in Weathersfield is a tradition at the Mineral Ridge fire station to provide backup for the department but this year it's also a way to show that they are behind Fire Chief Randy Pugh as he fights cancer.

"He's put a lot of time into the community and he works hard for us," said Darren Garris of Weathersfield.

"I graduated from high school with Randy and I've known him for a long long time. He's a great guy. He's done great service for the community and definitely deserves the support," stated Kathy Taleos of Weathersfield

Firefighters said that Pugh has touched more lives than most people could ever know not just as fire chief but also as EMS chief of Lane LifeTrans ambulance service.

"He's got me where I'm at today. I started here as a junior firefighter, went to firefightrer and then was promoted to lieutenant all underneath Chief Pugh. He's been my mentor, I look up to him and I want to follow in his footsteps," described Lieutenant Jeffrey Tucker.

Now they say it's their turn to give back by raising money to help Pugh cover medical expenses for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"I know he's doing good, he's moving in the right direction and they do hope that he is home from the hospital by Easter," said Tucker.

A "Pizza with a Purpose" event will raise money for Chief Pugh Saturday, March 24 at Mineral Ridge High School. The fundraiser will take place from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. and the cost is $10 dollars.

Already there has been an outpouring of support for this benefit with more than 400 t-shirts sold, over 150 baskets donated to be auctioned off, and food and drinks donated by local businesses.

"I think it's very indicative of Weathersfield and how we support each other. We're a small community but everyone does tend to support each other when things like this happen and I look for a great turnout tomorrow," said Taleos.

Responding to the call to help a man who has spent his life answering the call for others.

