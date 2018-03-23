Hubbard High School performs sign language play

In Hubbard High School's rendition of Peter Pan, students are using their hands as they perform the Walt Disney classic.

The show opened Friday night in the Hubbard High School Auditorium.

Student actors are relying on American Sign Language to tell the story in an adaptation of the Disney film.

For the last five years, students in American Sign Language (ASL) teacher Rich Magazzine's class have showcased what they've learned through plays.

"To help them use the language in a more conversational manner rather then just from a text book," stated Magazzine. "And it's a way to pull them in other than just learning from a text book, the same lessons, over and over again".

As part of its foreign language curriculum, the school district offers sign language to its high school students.

While these performances are not new to Magazzine's class, it's the first time a student, who is deaf, is staring in a play.

Hubbard junior Mikalia DeMarco, who went deaf at a very early age, is playing Wendy.

"It's been wonderful since I started school here being able to socialize with a bunch of my friends here," stated DeMarco. "And I have a lot of hearing friends."

A second performance is scheduled for Saturday, March 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.