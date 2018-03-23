Hubbard High School performs sign language play - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Hubbard High School performs sign language play

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Connect
HUBBARD, Ohio -

In Hubbard High School's rendition of Peter Pan, students are using their hands as they perform the Walt Disney classic.  

The show opened Friday night in the Hubbard High School Auditorium.

Student actors are relying on American Sign Language to tell the story in an adaptation of the Disney film.

For the last five years, students in American Sign Language (ASL) teacher Rich Magazzine's class have showcased what they've learned through plays.   

"To help them use the language in a more conversational manner rather then just from a text book," stated  Magazzine. "And it's a way to pull them in other than just learning from a text book, the same lessons, over and over again".

As part of its foreign language curriculum, the school district offers sign language to its high school students.

While these performances are not new to Magazzine's class, it's the first time a student, who is deaf, is staring in a play.  

Hubbard junior Mikalia DeMarco, who went deaf at a very early age, is playing Wendy.

"It's been wonderful since I started school here being able to socialize with a bunch of my friends here," stated DeMarco. "And I have a lot of hearing friends."

A second performance is scheduled for Saturday, March 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:39 PM EDT2018-03-24 01:39:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>

  • Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:39 PM EDT2018-03-24 01:39:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...
    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>
    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>

  • Mom: Austin bomber's black roommate held until suspect found

    Mom: Austin bomber's black roommate held until suspect found

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:24:56 GMT
    (Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...(Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.More >>
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Weathersfield community answering the call to help fire chief

    Weathersfield community answering the call to help fire chief

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:53 PM EDT2018-03-24 03:53:24 GMT

    The Weathersfield community is rallying around their fire chief as he fights cancer. Firefighters describe the support for Randy Pugh as overwhelming. They say it is now their turn to help him like he has helped others for more than 40 years. 

    More >>

    The Weathersfield community is rallying around their fire chief as he fights cancer. Firefighters describe the support for Randy Pugh as overwhelming. They say it is now their turn to help him like he has helped others for more than 40 years. 

    More >>

  • Hubbard High School performs sign language play

    Hubbard High School performs sign language play

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:24 PM EDT2018-03-24 03:24:46 GMT
    In Hubbard High School's rendition of Peter Pan, students are using their hands as they perform the Walt Disney classic.   The show opened Friday night in the Hubbard High School Auditorium. Student actors are relying on American Sign Language to tell the story in an adaptation of the Disney film. For the last five years, students in American Sign Language (ASL) teacher Rich Magazzine's class have showcased what they've learned through plays.    "To help them u...More >>
    In Hubbard High School's rendition of Peter Pan, students are using their hands as they perform the Walt Disney classic.   The show opened Friday night in the Hubbard High School Auditorium. Student actors are relying on American Sign Language to tell the story in an adaptation of the Disney film. For the last five years, students in American Sign Language (ASL) teacher Rich Magazzine's class have showcased what they've learned through plays.    "To help them u...More >>

  • Police warn public after teen killed trying to sell iPhones in Youngstown

    Police warn public after teen killed trying to sell iPhones in Youngstown

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-03-23 23:18:19 GMT

    Detectives are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy from Farrell who was shot as he was trying to sell two iPhones on Youngstown's South Side 

    More >>

    Detectives are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy from Farrell who was shot as he was trying to sell two iPhones on Youngstown's South Side 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms