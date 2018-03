Saturday will be a copy an paste from the last few days' mostly to partly sunny and cooler highs in the low 40s.

Sunday will start off frigid in the upper teens but will feature abundant sunshine and highs again in the low 40s.

Monday will continue to be dry but highs will be slightly warmer in the low 50s.

Rain doesn't work in until later Tuesday Evening. Showers are likely Wednesday and will stick around Wednesday and Thursday.