Former Leetonia School janitor guilty of sex with teen

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
LISBON, Ohio -

A former Leetonia school employee accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenager has avoided a trial by pleading guilty.

Kevin Taylor, a 32-year-old who was employed at the Leetonia Exempted School District as a custodian, pleaded guilty this week to sexual battery, interference with custody and falsification.

Investigators say Taylor had sexual relations with a 16-year-old while employed at the school.

Taylor was also accused of keeping the teen without the permission of the parents sometime in January and lying to police.

Taylor had not been employed by the district since January of last year.

He'll be sentenced in July.

