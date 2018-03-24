Heroin, cocaine, guns found in New Castle raid

Authorities responded to complaints about suspected drug activity in by conducting a raid on a home in a New Castle neighborhood.

New Castle City Police Department Narcotics Bureau and the Lawrence County District Attorney's Special Investigative Unit searched a home at 939 Warren Avenue on Friday.

Police say they began to investigate after getting complaints of suspected drug traffic at the home.

Once inside the home, police say they found a .45 caliber semiautomatic handgun they believe has been stolen, a pink .38 caliber snub nose revolver. heroin, crack cocaine, two digital scales, drug paraphernalia and $1,551 in cash.

Maurice Perkins, 26, is charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, carrying firearms without a license, receiving stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Perkins, who also had an existing warrant for domestic violence, was arraigned and placed in the Lawrence County Jail.