Wanted sex crime suspect caught in Mercer County

An alert state trooper has captured a wanted sex fugitive in Mercer County.

State Police conducting routine inspections along Interstate 80 on Tuesday pulled over a box truck with tinted windows and no registration displayed on the back.

Police discovered that the driver, 53-year-old Jimmy Lee Flournoy of Georgia was wanted for failing to appear in court in Clayton County Georgia.

According to court records, Flournoy was charged in November with two counts of sexual battery and cruelty to a child.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in February when he failed to show up for a court hearing.

Flournoy was arraigned before district magistrate and is in the Mercer County Jail awaiting extradition back to Georgia.