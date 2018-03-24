Mercer County Route 62 closure postponed - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mercer County Route 62 closure postponed

Posted: Updated:
By Brandon Koziol, Multi-Media Producer
Connect
COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa -

The planned closure of Route 62 in Mercer County's Cool Springs Township will be postponed until later this year.

It was originally planned to be closed on April 2 for the Canadian National (CN) Railroad to make repairs to a concrete arch over the road.

When construction begins, the planned detour routes will involve Interstate 79, Interstate 80 and Route 19.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms