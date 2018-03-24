Route 62 closing for bridge work in Mercer County - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Route 62 closing for bridge work in Mercer County

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa -

Beginning April 2, Route 62 in Mercer County will be closed for railroad bridge work.

Officials say Canadian National Railroad will begin repairs to the concrete arch over the roadway in Coolspring Township.

A detour will be set up using Interstate 79, Interstate 80, and Route 19.

The work is scheduled to be complete by April 5.

  Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

  Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

  Mom: Austin bomber's black roommate held until suspect found

