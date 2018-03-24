Sharon 5th grade class embraces reward of giving back - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sharon 5th grade class embraces reward of giving back

By Steve Vesey, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
SHARON, Pa. -

It's a small change that's made a big difference for Miss Schuster's 5th grade class at Case Avenue Elementary in Sharon. Instead of earning prizes for good behavior, the entire class is helping others.

"The overall theme in Case Avenue this year is "choose kind." So every day we talk about kindness, we have a quote of the day we talk about. And I thought, it's one thing to talk about it, but I was looking for a way where they can actually practice it," said Molly Schuster.

Students used to earn little prizes for good behavior. Now, instead Miss Schuster is donating part of her paychecks to charity and the kids get to help pick out where it goes; an idea they were instantly on board with.

"We all decide as a group for our charity, so this time our group is Project Linus and all the other groups get to pick their own charities," said Torrin Zeigler.

"My charity is Project I Am. One kid donates blessing bags to help people in their houses and stuff," said Daivayre Hancock. 

So far they've donated to three different charities, but they have a wall full of possibilities moving forward.

"The charities become meaningful to them while they're playing for it and it's been really cool," said Schuster.

"I feel like we could spread it around the world and be kind to everyone, considering how much people bully and stuff. We could be kind to everybody," said Auriel Wilson.

It's changed the vibe inside the classroom; they're all eager to earn that extra point for their charity. It's also changed the mindset for these kids, learning what kind of difference they can really make.

"I work at a vet's office down in New Castle and it inspires me to actually take out of my paycheck and give to the animals in need," said Zeigler.

Teaching lessons that reach far beyond just fifth grade.

"They might not remember in ten years how I taught them to solve fractions or anything, but they might remember the fifth grade teacher who taught them to be kind," said Schuster.

And that might be the most important subject of all.

So far, the class has donated to the "Jared Box Project," the "Fight for Life Foundation," and "Angels for Animals."

