Milo's Kitchen dog treats recalled, sold at Walmart

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
J.M. Smucker Company has recalled two varieties of Milo's Kitchen dog treats.

Officials say the dog treats could potentially contain levels of beef thyroid hormone. 

The treats were sold nationally at Walmart and other stores. 

The impacted production includes the following items and lots:

Milo's Kitchen Steak Grillers/Steak Grillers Recipe with Angus Steak

  • UPC code- 0 7910051822 7, 4, 2
  • 10, 18 or 22 oz. bag
  • Best If Used By 11/15/2018 or 4/26/2019

Milo's Kitchen Grilled Burger Bites with Sweet Potato and Bacon

  • UPC code: 7910052126 5
  • 15 oz. bag
  • Best if Used By 11/19/2018

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says dogs consuming high levels of beef thyroid hormone may have symptoms such as increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness.

Symptoms may resolve when the consumption of these levels is discontinued.

The FDA says more serious side effects may occur with prolonged consumption. These symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, and rapid or labored breathing.

Should these symptoms occur, the FDA recommends pet owners contact their veterinarian immediately.

If consumers have questions or would like to receive a refund or coupon for a replacement product, they should call J.N. Smucker at 1-888-569-6767.

