Sojourn to the Past students travel to D.C. for March for Our Li - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sojourn to the Past students travel to D.C. for March for Our Lives

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Sojourn to the Past students, who organized the Walk Out at Youngstown City Schools, traveled to Washington, D.C. on Saturday morning to participate in March for Our Lives.

The students are joining thousands of people around the country, marching to end gun violence. 

Students say the message they hope to send is to stop the violence and stop the lesson of hate. 

"It's very important for my voice to be heard because even though I'm in high school this will affect my future and it affect's everybody else," a high school student said. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • US Postal Service unveils Mister Rogers postage stamp

    US Postal Service unveils Mister Rogers postage stamp

    Saturday, March 24 2018 4:39 PM EDT2018-03-24 20:39:56 GMT

    It's a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp.

    More >>

    It's a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp.

    More >>

  • Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Saturday, March 24 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-03-24 20:23:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>

  • Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-03-24 20:23:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...
    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>
    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms