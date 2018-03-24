Sojourn to the Past students travel to D.C. for March for Our Lives

Sojourn to the Past students, who organized the Walk Out at Youngstown City Schools, traveled to Washington, D.C. on Saturday morning to participate in March for Our Lives.

The students are joining thousands of people around the country, marching to end gun violence.

Students say the message they hope to send is to stop the violence and stop the lesson of hate.

"It's very important for my voice to be heard because even though I'm in high school this will affect my future and it affect's everybody else," a high school student said.