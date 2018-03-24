21 News awarded six Ohio AP awards - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

21 News awarded six Ohio AP awards

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
COLUMBUS, Ohio -

21 News was awarded six 2017 Ohio Associated Press Broadcast Awards in Columbus on Saturday. 

According to the Associated Press, the annual APME awards represent the finest work of Ohio reporters, editors, photographers and illustrators.

Michelle Nicks was named Best Reporter. 

Anchor Derek Steyer won second place as Best Reporter.

Executive Producer Sheila Miller won first place on Best Coverage of a Scheduled Event for producing a show on the "Solar Eclipse 2017".

Photographer Robert Meluch won first place for Best Use of Photography for a completion of series he shot and edited in 2017.

Reporter and 21 News Midday Anchor Jennifer Brindisi and Photographer Michael Petrucci won second place for Best Feature Reporting on their story "Protected by the Team".

Sports Director Dana Balash won second place for Best Sportscast for the Overtime Report.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • US Postal Service unveils Mister Rogers postage stamp

    US Postal Service unveils Mister Rogers postage stamp

    Saturday, March 24 2018 4:39 PM EDT2018-03-24 20:39:56 GMT

    It's a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp.

    More >>

    It's a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp.

    More >>

  • Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Saturday, March 24 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-03-24 20:23:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>

  • Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-03-24 20:23:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...
    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>
    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms