21 News awarded six Ohio AP awards

21 News was awarded six 2017 Ohio Associated Press Broadcast Awards in Columbus on Saturday.

According to the Associated Press, the annual APME awards represent the finest work of Ohio reporters, editors, photographers and illustrators.

Michelle Nicks was named Best Reporter.

Anchor Derek Steyer won second place as Best Reporter.

Executive Producer Sheila Miller won first place on Best Coverage of a Scheduled Event for producing a show on the "Solar Eclipse 2017".

Photographer Robert Meluch won first place for Best Use of Photography for a completion of series he shot and edited in 2017.

Reporter and 21 News Midday Anchor Jennifer Brindisi and Photographer Michael Petrucci won second place for Best Feature Reporting on their story "Protected by the Team".

Sports Director Dana Balash won second place for Best Sportscast for the Overtime Report.