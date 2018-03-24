Penn State fraternity members due in court over hazing death - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Penn State fraternity members due in court over hazing death



By MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press

Some members of a now-closed Penn State fraternity facing charges over the death of a pledge last year are due back in court.

A preliminary hearing set to begin on Friday at the courthouse near campus involves 11 of the 26 young men charged in connection with the February 2017 death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

They're being prosecuted by the state attorney general's office, which took over the case after a new district attorney took office earlier this year.

State prosecutors are no longer pursing aggravated assault charges, which had been the most serious allegations.

Five of the 11 defendants face involuntary manslaughter charges.

Other allegations include hazing, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and alcohol violations.

