Sheriff's officer accuses Punxsutawney Phil of deception - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sheriff's officer accuses Punxsutawney Phil of deception

Posted: Updated:

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) - Punxsutawney Phil is a wanted ... groundhog.

A Pennsylvania sheriff's officer has put up a wanted poster for Phil.

The handlers of the groundhog last month said the furry rodent called for six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says that expired last week, yet a spring storm brought more snow to the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday.

Cpl. Scott Martin tells WBRE-TV he created the poster and placed it on the "wanted wall" because he is sick of snow in the spring.

The poster claims Phil is wanted for deception. Phil is described as having "brown and grey hair, brown eyes, sharp teeth."

Records dating to 1887 show Phil has predicted more winter 103 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • US Postal Service unveils Mister Rogers postage stamp

    US Postal Service unveils Mister Rogers postage stamp

    Saturday, March 24 2018 4:39 PM EDT2018-03-24 20:39:56 GMT

    It's a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp.

    More >>

    It's a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp.

    More >>

  • Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

    Saturday, March 24 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-03-24 20:23:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>
    Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>

  • Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Behind Facebook's baby step fixes: Defending its ad business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 4:23 PM EDT2018-03-24 20:23:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...
    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>
    Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms