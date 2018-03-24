Hall's winner lifts Devils past Penguins 4-3 in overtime

LeBron James scored 27 points in three quarters, Kevin Love added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers welcomed back three players from injury during a 120-95 blowout Friday night over the sinking Phoenix Suns, who lost...More >>
The Browns signed free agent cornerback E.J. Gaines, the latest addition to a revamped secondary.More >>
Taylor Hall beat Matt Murray on a breakaway 27 seconds into overtime to lift the New Jersey Devils to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.More >>
The athletic complex on the Austintown Fitch campus is going through some major renovations.More >>
2018 Division I & II OPSWA All-Ohio Boy's BasketballMore >>
LeBron James scored 35 points and added 17 assists, his last setting up a late a 3-pointer by Kevin Love, and the undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers ended Toronto's nine-game road winning streak with a 132-129...More >>
Leo Brown, Ohio State's first black football captain, has died. He was 84.More >>
Sidney Crosby ignited a rally with a highlight-reel goal and became the third active player with 700 career assists in the Pittsburgh Penguins' 5-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.More >>
