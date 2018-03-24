Police: 2 women killed, man killed self in Erie apartment

ERIE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say two women were shot to death and the suspected shooter was found dead of what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a northwestern Pennsylvania home.

Erie police responded to a domestic call at an apartment on the city's east side at about 1 a.m. Saturday. Chief Dan Spizarny of the Erie Bureau of Police said two women, one in her 60s and one in her 40s, were shot along with a man in his 70s.

Spizarny said the older woman was able to talk to police but later died at a hospital. Her account and evidence at the scene led investigators to conclude that "the man shot both women before killing himself."

The names of the victims and suspected shooter, who are related, haven't been released.

