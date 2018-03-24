Fire commissioner: 3 more bodies found at scene of blaze

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The fire commissioner of Philadelphia says three more bodies have been found at the scene of a deadly fire in north Philadelphia earlier in the week.

Commissioner Adam Thiel told reporters Friday night at the scene of Tuesday's blaze on North 21st Street that the bodies of a 64-year-old man, his 25-year-old daughter and her 3-year-old son were found on the third floor of an illegal rooming house.

Firefighters earlier found a man's body at the scene of the fire late Tuesday night that also sent two firefighters to the hospital.

Thiel said a collapsed floor blocked access to the third-floor room where the bodies were found, and crews were unaware that three other people were in the home. The medical examiner plans autopsies to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.