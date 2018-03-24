Columbus surpasses Cleveland metro area in population - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Columbus surpasses Cleveland metro area in population

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - U.S. Census estimates show the Columbus metro area now has more people than metro Cleveland and is on pace to surpass Cincinnati at its current rate of growth.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the Columbus metro area - which includes 10 counties within commuting distance of the city - exceeds the Cleveland metro area for population by about 20,000 people.

Cincinnati's metro area, which stretches into northern Kentucky and southeastern Indiana, still has about 100,000 more people.

Columbus-based economist Bill LaFayette says the Columbus metro area is on track to catch up with Cincinnati by 2024. Central Ohio has the five fastest-growing counties in the state.

The Census Bureau last year said Franklin County had surpassed Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County, which includes Cleveland, to become the most-populated county in Ohio.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change

    Lights go dark for Earth Hour to highlight climate change

    Saturday, March 24 2018 6:49 PM EDT2018-03-24 22:49:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Oinam Anand). COMBINATION PHOTO - In this two photo combination picture, the landmark India Gate monument is seen lit, top, and then the same location in darkness when the lights are turned out for one hour to mark Earth Hour, in New Delhi, I...(AP Photo/Oinam Anand). COMBINATION PHOTO - In this two photo combination picture, the landmark India Gate monument is seen lit, top, and then the same location in darkness when the lights are turned out for one hour to mark Earth Hour, in New Delhi, I...
    In countries around the world people are switching off the lights in a global call for unity on the importance of climate change.More >>
    In countries around the world people are switching off the lights in a global call for unity on the importance of climate change.More >>

  • Survivor marks 6 minutes of strength and silence at rally

    Survivor marks 6 minutes of strength and silence at rally

    Saturday, March 24 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-03-24 22:48:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the amount of time it took the Parkland shooter to go ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the amount of time it took the Parkland shooter to go ...
    Chin high and tears streaming, Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez stood silent in front of thousands gathered for the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C.More >>
    Chin high and tears streaming, Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez stood silent in front of thousands gathered for the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C.More >>

  • FBI seeks motive for fiery van crash at California air base

    FBI seeks motive for fiery van crash at California air base

    Saturday, March 24 2018 6:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 22:43:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper). Sean Ragan, FBI special agent in charge, briefs reporters about a crash at the main gate of Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Friday, March 23, 2018. A 51-year-old man drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks and ga...(AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper). Sean Ragan, FBI special agent in charge, briefs reporters about a crash at the main gate of Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Friday, March 23, 2018. A 51-year-old man drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks and ga...
    Investigators are working around the clock to learn why a 51-year-old man with no known ties to terrorism drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks through a major Northern California Air Force base.More >>
    Investigators are working around the clock to learn why a 51-year-old man with no known ties to terrorism drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks through a major Northern California Air Force base.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms