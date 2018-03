Sunshine will continue to finish out the weekend! Despite the sunny conditions, it will be chilly on Sunday with temperatures starting out in the upper teens. By afternoon we will see below average high temperatures, once again, only reaching the low 40s.

Warmer temperatures are on the way by midweek, with high temperatures in the 50s. Rain will accompany the warmer weather and will be likely on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the chance for a shower through the end of the week.