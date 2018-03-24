YSU Baseball: Dunham, Floyd Pitch Gems to Lead Penguins to Doubleheader Sweep vs. NKU

Two more Youngstown State basketball players, Tyree Robinson and Devin Haygood, have “asked for and were granted their release” from the Penguin men's basketball program.More >>
Ricardo Clark scored his first goal for Columbus and Cristian Martinez had two assists to help the Crew beat D.C. United 3-1 on Saturday.More >>
Junior Lexi Zappitelli went 5-for-6 on the day with a home run in each game and sophomore Maddi Lusk tossed a three-hit shutout in game two to salvage a doubleheader split against IUPUI in the YSU softball team's home and Horizon League opener.More >>
Not looking like a 7-time champ, Jimmie Johnson enters Martinsville on 28-race losing streak.More >>
LeBron James scored 27 points in three quarters, Kevin Love added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers welcomed back three players from injury during a 120-95 blowout Friday night over the sinking Phoenix Suns, who lost...More >>
The Browns signed free agent cornerback E.J. Gaines, the latest addition to a revamped secondary.More >>
