Boardman coffee shop ranked among top 5 by Food and Wine Magazine

By Lindsay McCoy, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

A Boardman coffee shop known for its unique blends of morning brew from foreign countries joins the list of one of the best in Ohio.

Food and Wine Magazine ranked the best coffee in every state in an article this month.

Branch Street Coffee Roasters in Boardman is mentioned as one of the best places to go for the best cup of joe. 

Press Coffee in Dayton came in at first place, followed by Heartwood Coffee Roastery in Cleveland, Branch Street Coffee Roasters in Boardman, Fox in the Snow in Columbus and Ferrari Bros. Barber & Coffee in Cincinnati.

Branch Street was recognized for its variety of options for customers. 

Owner Matt Campbell went in search of the perfect beans traveling all the way to Peru last summer.

He says the coffee he found there have a unqiue and award-winning flavor, helping him to win first place in the "Peruvian Cup of Excellence".

Campbell celebrated the magazine's recognition on Facebook this weekend. 

To celebrate this achievement, Branch Street will be serving free drip coffee on Saturday, April 7. 

In addition, they will have free donuts from their friends at Nova Coffee Co in Warren.

Leading up to the celebration on April 7, Branch Street will host a gift card scavenger hunts all throughout Youngstown, and product giveaways as a thank you to the community for making their success possible.

