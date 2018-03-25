Police: Man killed during struggle over gun in Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Man killed during struggle over gun in Youngstown

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

One person died after a Sunday morning shooting on Youngstown's south side.

Around 3:30 am a woman called 9-1-1 from the 2700 block of Hudson Avenue saying a man she knows had assaulted her.

The woman told a dispatcher that a shot was fired during the struggle between the two and she was able to escape from the home.

“At some point during the assault there was a struggle for a weapon, it discharged. When the officers got here they found the male upstairs deceased from a gunshot wound,” said Youngstown Police Captain Brad Blackburn.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

Police and the coroner are still investigating and have to talk with the woman.

There is no world on if she'll be charged.

