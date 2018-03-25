Austintown staff scheduled for A.L.I.C.E. training Monday

Austintown Local Schools staff and administration will take part in A.L.I.C.E. training on Monday.

School officials say each individual school building will take part in drills conducted by the Austintown Police Department.

Officials say the intent of the training is to provide staff and administration a controlled environment for everyone to participate in following the district's protocol for a critical incident.

A.L.I.C.E. stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate.

Authorities say depending on the situation, the staff will either shelter in place or evacuate and relocate. The incident will be unknown until the time of the drill. Staff will have to determine based on the environment and their senses whether to seek shelter or escape.

Once the exercise is completed, officers will bring everyone together to critique the incident.

Police will see where improvements can be made.

A.L.I.C.E. instructors will also be on hand to answer any questions and assist in the critique process.

Scheduled training times per building:

AES All Staff

8:30 a.m.- 10 a.m.

AMS All Staff

8:30 a.m.- 10 a.m.

AIS All Staff

10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

AFHS All Staff

10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Transportation

1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

AELC

1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.