28-year-old dies in East Liverpool house fire

A family in East Liverpool is mourning the loss of a loved one after a fatal fire, and a firefighter was injured trying to save him.

Around 6:55 a.m. Sunday morning, East Liverpool first responders arrived at a home on Lisbon Street after the family called 911 for help.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the third floor, but 28-year-old Kevin Riggle died.

East Liverpool Fire Chief William Jones said one of his firefighters was hurt while trying to rescue someone in the home.

"We made entry, and actually one of my firefighters, he was—received burns trying to make a rescue of a resident in there," he said. "He's in the hospital right now being evaluated for his injuries."

Allison Sanchez, Riggle's sister, told 21 News her brother lived life to the fullest.

"He loved his children very much," she said. "He is going to be sadly missed by his friends and family."

Chief Jones said there were smoke detectors in the home, but he doesn't believe there were any on the third floor.

"They were in the downstairs area, but again, there was no smoke or fire that made it below the third floor, so they did not activate," Jones said.

Firefighters ask families to check the placement of smoke detectors and make sure they are on all floors of a home, near stairwells, in basements and the garage.

At this time, firefighters still don't know the cause of the fire and are investigating.