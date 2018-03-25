155-foot-tall SkyWheel comes to Cincinnati's Coney Island

CINCINNATI (AP) - A giant Ferris wheel will take a spin in Cincinnati starting in late May.

Officials say the 155-foot (47-meter) SkyWheel will be ready for riders when Coney Island opens for its 132nd season on May 26. It will remain in operation through July 8.

The SkyWheel features 36 six-person gondolas. Each 10-minute ride includes four rotations and views of the entire park and the Ohio River.

Coney Island officials say the ride will be lit at night and visible from miles around.

Tickets for the ride are $5 and will be available for purchase online.

