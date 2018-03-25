Trump defends $1.3T spending plan, points to military gains

The East Liverpool Fire Department battled a house fire Sunday morning that claimed the life of one man.More >>
It is common to decorate Easter eggs this time of year, but for one woman in Sharon it's a full-on art form that dates back literally thousands of years.More >>
The Ohio sales tax holiday that benefited back-to-school shoppers the last several years will become an annual, three-day event under a bill passed by state lawmakers.More >>
One person died after a Sunday morning shooting on Youngstown's south side.More >>
The agency that investigates and prosecutes wrongdoing by Pennsylvania lawyers wants the state Supreme Court to punish Penn State's former general counsel and a prosecutor who helped convict Jerry Sandusky of...More >>
Authorities have released the names of a couple and their 3-year-old daughter killed in a head-on crash in Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities say the body of a woman found in a garbage can at an abandoned house in Cleveland is a 31-year-old woman reported missing earlier this month.More >>
A giant Ferris wheel will take a spin in Cincinnati starting in late May.More >>
Ohio's largest city says the process of outfitting police officers with body cameras is ahead of schedule and should be completed by early summer.More >>
A man authorities said frequently checked a teenager out of school without her parents' knowledge and fled to Mexico with her is being held on $500,000 bail.More >>
A woman and her boyfriend have been indicted in southeast Ohio on aggravated murder charges in the death of the woman's 3-month-old daughter.More >>
U.S. Census estimates show the Columbus metro area now has more people than metro Cleveland and is on pace to surpass Cincinnati at its current rate of growth.More >>
Authorities say a man who frequently checked a teenager out of school without her parents' knowledge and fled to Mexico with her is back in Pennsylvania to face charges.More >>
The parents of a 2-year-old Pennsylvania girl who died of pneumonia have been convicted of involuntary manslaughter after prosecutors said they declined to seek medical care for the child on religious grounds.More >>
