Trump defends $1.3T spending plan, points to military gains - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trump defends $1.3T spending plan, points to military gains

Posted: Updated:

By KEN THOMAS
Associated Press

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his decision to sign a $1.3 trillion federal spending bill despite his misgivings, pointing to billions in new funding for the military and national security.

Trump said on Twitter from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that because of the military funding, "many jobs are created and our Military is again rich." He said building his signature border wall "is all about National Defense."

Since grudgingly signing the bill on Friday after threatening a veto, Trump has faced fierce criticism from conservatives who have accused him of caving to congressional Democrats. The president said Friday at the White House he was "very disappointed" in the package, in part because it didn't fully pay for his border wall. But Trump said he had "no choice" because the nation needed to fund the military.

Trump sought $25 billion for his border wall, but the plan included much less - $1.6 billion for building new sections of wall and replacing older sections. Trump tweeted Sunday that much can be done with the money and it's "just a down payment."

He said the "rest of the money will come" and again reiterated that Democrats "abandoned" young immigrants seeking protections. Trump on Friday noted that the bill failed to extend protection from deportation to some 700,000 "Dreamer" immigrants due to lose coverage under a program the president himself has tried to eliminate.

Trump's veto threat had put him at odds with top members of his administration and Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, who urged him to sign the bill. But prominent conservatives have criticized the massive spending plan, warning that it could add to the nation's debt.

The president on Friday warned Congress that he would "never sign another bill like this again." He called for the Senate to overhaul its rules to allow for simple-majority votes on all bills and urged Congress to provide him with a line-item veto power to kill specific spending items he disagrees with. The Supreme Court ruled in 1998 that a congressionally passed line-item veto was unconstitutional.

__

On Twitter follow Ken Thomas at https://twitter.com/KThomasDC

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • FBI seeks motive for fiery van crash at California air base

    FBI seeks motive for fiery van crash at California air base

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper). Sean Ragan, FBI special agent in charge, briefs reporters about a crash at the main gate of Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Friday, March 23, 2018. A 51-year-old man drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks and ga...(AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper). Sean Ragan, FBI special agent in charge, briefs reporters about a crash at the main gate of Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Friday, March 23, 2018. A 51-year-old man drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks and ga...
    Investigators are working around the clock to learn why a 51-year-old man with no known ties to terrorism drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks through a major Northern California Air Force base.More >>
    Investigators are working around the clock to learn why a 51-year-old man with no known ties to terrorism drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks through a major Northern California Air Force base.More >>

  • Survivor marks 6 minutes of strength and silence at rally

    Survivor marks 6 minutes of strength and silence at rally

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:52:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the amount of time it took the Parkland shooter to go ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the amount of time it took the Parkland shooter to go ...
    Chin high and tears streaming, Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez stood silent in front of thousands gathered for the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C.More >>
    Chin high and tears streaming, Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez stood silent in front of thousands gathered for the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C.More >>

  • 'Vote them out!': Hundreds of thousands demand gun control

    'Vote them out!': Hundreds of thousands demand gun control

    Sunday, March 25 2018 11:59 AM EDT2018-03-25 15:59:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). People take part in a march rally against gun violence Saturday, March 24, 2018, in New York. Tens of thousands of people poured into the nation's capital and cities across America on Saturday to march for gun control and ignit...(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). People take part in a march rally against gun violence Saturday, March 24, 2018, in New York. Tens of thousands of people poured into the nation's capital and cities across America on Saturday to march for gun control and ignit...
    In a historic groundswell of youth activism, hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters have rallied across the U.S. against gun violence.More >>
    In a historic groundswell of youth activism, hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters have rallied across the U.S. against gun violence.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms