Trump says 'many lawyers' want to represent him - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trump says 'many lawyers' want to represent him

Posted: Updated:

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump says many lawyers and top law firms want to represent him in the Russia case following a shake-up of his legal team.

Attorney John Dowd is leaving Trump's legal team. He has been key to molding Trump's legal defense in the special counsel's Russia's investigation.

Trump says on Twitter on Sunday that he's "happy with my existing team." He notes that "many lawyers and top law firms want to represent me in the Russia case."

Trump's attorneys, including Dowd, have been negotiating with special counsel Robert Mueller over the scope and terms of an interview with Trump.

Mueller is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether there was any collusion with the Trump campaign.

Trump once again on Sunday insisted there was "NO COLLUSION."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • FBI seeks motive for fiery van crash at California air base

    FBI seeks motive for fiery van crash at California air base

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper). Sean Ragan, FBI special agent in charge, briefs reporters about a crash at the main gate of Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Friday, March 23, 2018. A 51-year-old man drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks and ga...(AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper). Sean Ragan, FBI special agent in charge, briefs reporters about a crash at the main gate of Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Friday, March 23, 2018. A 51-year-old man drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks and ga...
    Investigators are working around the clock to learn why a 51-year-old man with no known ties to terrorism drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks through a major Northern California Air Force base.More >>
    Investigators are working around the clock to learn why a 51-year-old man with no known ties to terrorism drove a flaming minivan loaded with propane tanks through a major Northern California Air Force base.More >>

  • Survivor marks 6 minutes of strength and silence at rally

    Survivor marks 6 minutes of strength and silence at rally

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:52 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:52:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the amount of time it took the Parkland shooter to go ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., closes her eyes and cries as she stands silently at the podium for the amount of time it took the Parkland shooter to go ...
    Chin high and tears streaming, Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez stood silent in front of thousands gathered for the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C.More >>
    Chin high and tears streaming, Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez stood silent in front of thousands gathered for the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C.More >>

  • 'Vote them out!': Hundreds of thousands demand gun control

    'Vote them out!': Hundreds of thousands demand gun control

    Sunday, March 25 2018 11:59 AM EDT2018-03-25 15:59:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). People take part in a march rally against gun violence Saturday, March 24, 2018, in New York. Tens of thousands of people poured into the nation's capital and cities across America on Saturday to march for gun control and ignit...(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). People take part in a march rally against gun violence Saturday, March 24, 2018, in New York. Tens of thousands of people poured into the nation's capital and cities across America on Saturday to march for gun control and ignit...
    In a historic groundswell of youth activism, hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters have rallied across the U.S. against gun violence.More >>
    In a historic groundswell of youth activism, hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters have rallied across the U.S. against gun violence.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms