Names of couple, daughter killed in crash released

DILLSBURG, Pa. (AP) - Authorities have released the names of a couple and their 3-year-old daughter killed in a head-on crash in Pennsylvania.

The York County coroner's office said 32-year-old Brandon Rayhart, 26-year-old Jennifer Edler and their daughter Destiny Rayhart were killed in the 12:45 p.m. Friday crash.

Authorities said they were in a car that crossed into the path of a sport utility vehicle on Old York Road in Carroll Township. All were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 5-year-old boy in the car was flown to a hospital for treatment but was to be released to a family member.

