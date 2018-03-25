Lawyers accused of ethical lapses in Sandusky investigation - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Lawyers accused of ethical lapses in Sandusky investigation

Posted: Updated:

By MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The agency that investigates and prosecutes wrongdoing by Pennsylvania lawyers wants the state Supreme Court to punish Penn State's former general counsel and a prosecutor who helped convict Jerry Sandusky of child molestation.

The allegations against Cynthia Baldwin and Frank Fina relate to their involvement with the grand jury investigation more than five years ago.

The state Office of Disciplinary Counsel is pursing petitions for discipline against the two.

Baldwin is a former state Supreme Court justice and Penn State trustee who was the university's general counsel when the scandal broke.

Fina helped direct the investigation and led the successful prosecution of Sandusky by the attorney general's office.

Baldwin and Fina both argue they didn't violate legal ethical rules and say the allegations should be dismissed.

