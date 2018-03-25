Jewish Community Center breaks ground on state of the art playground

Ground was broken on what will be a state-of-the-art addition to the Noah's Park Playground at the Youngstown Jewish Community Center.

The addition will be geared towards children ages six months to five-years-old with two different sections separating children ages six months to two-and-a-half-years and children ages two-and-a-half-years and older.

It will also be open to a general space where kids can ride their bikes or play with chalk and it will include security for all hours that it's open.

"It's safe, it's enclosed, it will be within our greater Noah's Park. So if you have a 10-year-old, a five-year-old, and a two-year-old, now there's one place that you can go to see them, to play them and it should be really great," said Sarah Wilshek, Community Development manager for the Jewish Community Center.

The Jewish Community Center is hopeful the project will be finished by the middle of the month of May.