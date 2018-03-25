One man in jail following Liberty Township home invasion

One man is in Trumbull County Jail following an alleged home invasion in Liberty Township Sunday morning.

A man called 9-1-1 around 2 a.m. saying he opened the door when he heard someone trying to kick their way inside his home on Laurel Street.

The resident said he pushed the intruder back outside as he attempted to force his way inside.

The homeowner told the Trumbull County dispatcher that the suspect tried to return.

Police arrived on scene, arresting 30-year-old Robert Troy Calvin.

Calvin has been booked into Trumbull County Jail on a charge of burglary.

Calvin is expected to be arraigned in Girard Municipal Court.