Boardman Township reports maple syrup shortage

Pancake lovers may be sad to hear there's a shortage in this year's maple syrup supply.

Boardman Park Groundskeeper Gabe Manginelli says they had trouble getting any sap because of the weather.

"Once it gets too warm, the trees will start to break bud and then the carbohydrates will start to be used. That's what kind of happened early on, and then it got cold again, so we had a little flow trouble getting any sap," Manginelli said.

Manginelli said the couple he buys syrup from only produced a third of what they normally do, and they think the prices will adjust.

The season, however, doesn't end until April and Manginelli said they had a good week and syrup has started to flow again.

Just last year, Ohio produced 80,000 gallons of the sweet stuff, which makes our state the eighth-largest producer of syrup.