Death of man reportedly thrown from vehicle ruled homicide

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) - The death of a man reportedly thrown from a vehicle in western Pennsylvania has been ruled a homicide.

The Allegheny County medical examiner's office said Sunday that 27-year-old Ryan Minett died of blunt impact injuries to the head, torso and extremities.

The medical examiner said Minett was thrown from a moving vehicle in Cranberry Township shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday.

WPXI-TV reported that police received several calls saying a man was dragged about a half-mile by a van during what police described as a domestic dispute.

No charges have been reported in the case.

