James scores 37, Cavs beat Nets 121-114 for 5th straight win

Northern Kentucky scored eight runs in the final two innings to beat the Youngstown State baseball team 12-5 on Sunday at Eastwood Field.More >>
Sophomore Maddi Lusk allowed just four hits and struck out six and senior Stevie Taylor hit her fourth home run of the season, but the Youngstown State softball team dropped the series finale to IUPUI, 2-1, on Sunday at the Covelli Sports Complex.More >>
LeBron James had 37 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets 121-114 on Sunday for their fifth straight victory.More >>
Cleveland Indians outfielder Michael Brantley will start the season on the disabled list as he slowly recovers from ankle surgery.More >>
Bryan Rust redirected a pass from Sidney Crosby 2:25 into overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins finished off a season sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5-4 victory on Sunday.More >>
