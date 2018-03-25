YSU Softball: Softball drops series finale to IUPUI, 2-1

Sophomore Maddi Lusk allowed just four hits and struck out six and senior Stevie Taylor hit her fourth home run of the season, but the Youngstown State softball team dropped the series finale to IUPUI, 2-1, on Sunday at the Covelli Sports Complex.

With the loss, the Penguins fall to 9-14 overall and 1-2 in the Horizon League while the Jaguars improve to 6-16 overall and 2-1 in the league.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the third, Taylor drilled a 0-2 pitch over the right-field fence to knot the game at 1-1.

The Jaguars answered in the top of the fourth plating an unearned run to take a 2-1 lead.

IUPUI's Megan Overton retired the next eight batters before Yazmine Romero and Lexi Zappitelli each had two-out singles in the bottom half of the sixth. Overton then retired the final four batters she faced to pick up her second win of the weekend.

Youngstown State hosts Dayton in a doubleheader, Wednesday, March 28, at 3:30 p.m. at the Covelli Sports Complex.

Source: Youngstown State University