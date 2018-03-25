DelGarbino wins National Wrestling Championship

It's been a thrilling couple weeks that Girard wrestler Jack DelGarbino will never forget.

First a state champion in Division II, then capping off his year with a National Wrestling Championship and a perfect record.

He defeated Louden Haga from West Virginia in the finals with an 8-6 decision at the National High School Coaches Association event in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

DelGarbino was 5-0 at the tournament in the 285-pound class. He competed against grapplers from Georgia, Maryland, Missouri and New York. All of his matches were held in the junior class that's scheduled to graduate in 2019.

DelGarbino finished the year off undefeated at 54-0.