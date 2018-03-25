Youngstown group fights for Drinking Water Bill of Rights - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown group fights for Drinking Water Bill of Rights

By Janet Rogers, Reporter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A group that wants residents to be able to vote on the Drinking Water Protection Community Bill of Rights wants Ohio's top court to decide whether the issue can be put on the ballot in May.

The group of environmental activists said they filed a lawsuit against the Mahoning County Board of Elections, claiming the board used House Bill 463 to take the item off the May ballot.

The lawsuit argues that House Bill 463 is unconstitutional.

Lynn Anderson of Youngstown said the bill was overturned so that non-elected Boards of Election can no longer strip citizens of their rights to vote on ballot initiatives.

"They declared it unconstitutional, the Ohio Supreme Court," Anderson said. "So we can't believe at this late date the Mahoning Board of Education used this unconstitutional law to suppress the vote in Youngstown, Ohio."

The Mahoning County Board of Elections says it did not rely on that House Bill to keep the citizens initiative off the ballot.

Mark Munroe says the decision is in the hands of the Ohio Supreme Court, and a decision on whether the intiative will be on the May ballot is expected in the next two weeks.

