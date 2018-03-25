Another day of sun!...Followed by a couple days of rain...

After a chilly weekend, temperatures will be a bit milder on Monday nearing 50° by the afternoon.

Sunshine will dominate during the day, but clouds will move into the region Monday night, followed by a line of showers that will stick around throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.

It may be a good idea to keep the umbrella around through the end of the week, as we can't rule out a shower or mix on Friday.

Temperatures will be slightly above average during the middle of the week with highs in the 50's on Wednesday and Thursday, before cooling down for the end of the week.