Gunmaker Remington seeks help in bankruptcy court

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
MADISON, NC -

A 200-year-old American company whose name is nearly synonymous with firearms has gone to bankruptcy court to help it survive financial hard times.

Remington Arms has filed for financial reorganization under Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy laws.

Citing assets and liabilities of between half a billion and one-billion dollars, the North Carolina company says its “prepackaged” restructuring agreement is in the best interest of the company.

Remington, founded in 1816, is known for its sporting rifles but also makes a variety of handguns and other firearms.

Included among Remington's largest creditors is the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, citing an undermined amount of pension liability.

Remington's pension filing may be read here:

