Youngstown man accused of exposing himself to police

Youngstown Police say they were about to let a man go free until they say he pulled down his pants and nearly rubbed himself against one of the officers.

Forty-five-year-old Keven Matlock of Youngstown was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of public indecency after his arrest at a home on the South Side.

A woman on the 400 block of East Myrtle Avenue called the police just before 11 pm Saturday reporting that her boyfriend came home intoxicated and was causing a disturbance.

Officers say they found Matlock yelling and stumbling along the sidewalk.

According to the police report, Matlock was belligerent when they attempted to question him saying, “Well, just kill me then. Go ahead and kill me!”

After learning that there were no warrants for Matlock's arrest and that he lived down the street, officers say they told him he could go home.

Police say that's when Matlock looked them and said, “Well, how about this then?”

At that point, police say Matlock pulled down his pants and underwear and nearly rubbed his genitals against one of the officers.

By now neighbors had gathered around and witnessed the incident.

Police arrested Matlock, taking to Mercy Health Hospital before transferring him to the county jail.

He's scheduled for a video arraignment in Youngtown Municipal Court Monday.