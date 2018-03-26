Hit-and-run suspect steals victim's car - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Hit-and-run suspect steals victim's car

CLEVELAND,Ohio (AP) -

Police say a man killed in a hit-and-run in Cleveland had his own vehicle stolen by one of the suspects.

Authorities were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the city's Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood where they found the 68-year-old victim in the street. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say witnesses saw the man run out of his house earlier and get into his car. The man tried to drive away, but hit a parked car.

The man got out of his car and was hit by another vehicle. Police say one of the vehicle's occupants stole the man's idling car and drove away.

The search for the deceased man's car is ongoing.

