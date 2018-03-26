Police: Man pretends to be EMS to avoid heavy traffic - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Man pretends to be EMS to avoid heavy traffic

Posted: Updated:
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -

Police say a New York man turned on red and blue lights and pretended to be Emergency Medical Services to avoid a traffic backup in Pennsylvania.

The Morning Call reports police were called to the scene on Interstate 80 in Stroudsburg Saturday when the man started forcing drivers to change lanes so he could get through traffic.

Authorities say the 28-year-old Narrowsburg man claimed to be a firefighter and EMS in New York, but he had no identifying information. Officials at the agencies he claimed to work for told officers he hadn't worked for them since 2013.

Police say the man's car was not authorized to flash emergency lights.

He has been charged with impersonating a public servant.

Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

    Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:40 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:40:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jenny Kane). An advertisement in The New York Times is displayed on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in New York. Facebook’s CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday. The ads signed by ...(AP Photo/Jenny Kane). An advertisement in The New York Times is displayed on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in New York. Facebook’s CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday. The ads signed by ...
    On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from...More >>
    On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More >>

  • Facebook ads apologize for Cambridge Analytica scandal

    Facebook ads apologize for Cambridge Analytica scandal

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:31:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - This July 1, 2016, file photo, shows the Facebook Data Center in Prineville, Ore. Facebook frequently defends its data collection and sharing activities by noting that it's adhering to a privacy policy it shares w...(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - This July 1, 2016, file photo, shows the Facebook Data Center in Prineville, Ore. Facebook frequently defends its data collection and sharing activities by noting that it's adhering to a privacy policy it shares w...
    Facebook's CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday.More >>
    Facebook's CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday.More >>

  • 'Vote them out!': Hundreds of thousands demand gun control

    'Vote them out!': Hundreds of thousands demand gun control

    Monday, March 26 2018 1:30 AM EDT2018-03-26 05:30:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). People take part in a march rally against gun violence Saturday, March 24, 2018, in New York. Tens of thousands of people poured into the nation's capital and cities across America on Saturday to march for gun control and ignit...(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). People take part in a march rally against gun violence Saturday, March 24, 2018, in New York. Tens of thousands of people poured into the nation's capital and cities across America on Saturday to march for gun control and ignit...
    In a historic groundswell of youth activism, hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters have rallied across the U.S. against gun violence.More >>
    In a historic groundswell of youth activism, hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters have rallied across the U.S. against gun violence.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms