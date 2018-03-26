Kennedy Golden Eagles and Sharon Tigers vie for state titles tod - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Early dismissal in Sharon

Kennedy Golden Eagles and Sharon Tigers vie for state titles today

Posted: Updated:
HERSHEY, Pa. -

The Kennedy Catholic and Sharon High School basketball teams play for all the marbles today.

Both teams are in Hershey for state championship basketball games.

For the first time in 20 years, Mercer County has two basketball teams in the finals,

Kennedy Catholic's Golden Eagles are looking to build on their county record of 8 state titles, while the Tigers are looking for their first championship since 1957.

A win by the Golden Eagles would be their 100th all-time in the playoffs and third straight class a crown.

The 22 and 4 eagles have dominated in the playoffs, beating opponents by an average of 41 points...

Their four losses in the regular season came to teams from West Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C.

The Tigers, 27 and 2, suffered back to back losses in December to Aliquippa and Bethel Park.

Since then they've reeled off 24 straight wins, and are in the first-ever game in Hershey.

The Tigers are 30-19 all-time in the state playoffs and this is their most successful run since 1998.

Their opponent, Imhotep Charter is from Philadelphia and are going after their sixth title.

Sharon schools are being dismissed at noon today, and there will be no classes on Tuesday. However, school will be in session for Sharon of Friday, April 27 to make up for Tuesday's closing.

Kennedy Catholic plays Lourdes Regional at 2:00 p.m. and Sharon meets Imhotep Charter at 8:00 p.m.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

    Facebook faces scrutiny for pulling Android call, text data

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:40 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:40:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jenny Kane). An advertisement in The New York Times is displayed on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in New York. Facebook’s CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday. The ads signed by ...(AP Photo/Jenny Kane). An advertisement in The New York Times is displayed on Sunday, March 25, 2018, in New York. Facebook’s CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday. The ads signed by ...
    On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from...More >>
    On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More >>

  • Facebook ads apologize for Cambridge Analytica scandal

    Facebook ads apologize for Cambridge Analytica scandal

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:31:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - This July 1, 2016, file photo, shows the Facebook Data Center in Prineville, Ore. Facebook frequently defends its data collection and sharing activities by noting that it's adhering to a privacy policy it shares w...(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File). FILE - This July 1, 2016, file photo, shows the Facebook Data Center in Prineville, Ore. Facebook frequently defends its data collection and sharing activities by noting that it's adhering to a privacy policy it shares w...
    Facebook's CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday.More >>
    Facebook's CEO apologized for the Cambridge Analytica scandal with ads in multiple U.S. and British newspapers Sunday.More >>

  • 'Vote them out!': Hundreds of thousands demand gun control

    'Vote them out!': Hundreds of thousands demand gun control

    Monday, March 26 2018 1:30 AM EDT2018-03-26 05:30:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). People take part in a march rally against gun violence Saturday, March 24, 2018, in New York. Tens of thousands of people poured into the nation's capital and cities across America on Saturday to march for gun control and ignit...(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). People take part in a march rally against gun violence Saturday, March 24, 2018, in New York. Tens of thousands of people poured into the nation's capital and cities across America on Saturday to march for gun control and ignit...
    In a historic groundswell of youth activism, hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters have rallied across the U.S. against gun violence.More >>
    In a historic groundswell of youth activism, hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters have rallied across the U.S. against gun violence.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms