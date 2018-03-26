Kennedy Golden Eagles and Sharon Tigers vie for state titles today

The Kennedy Catholic and Sharon High School basketball teams play for all the marbles today.

Both teams are in Hershey for state championship basketball games.

For the first time in 20 years, Mercer County has two basketball teams in the finals,

Kennedy Catholic's Golden Eagles are looking to build on their county record of 8 state titles, while the Tigers are looking for their first championship since 1957.

A win by the Golden Eagles would be their 100th all-time in the playoffs and third straight class a crown.

The 22 and 4 eagles have dominated in the playoffs, beating opponents by an average of 41 points...

Their four losses in the regular season came to teams from West Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C.

The Tigers, 27 and 2, suffered back to back losses in December to Aliquippa and Bethel Park.

Since then they've reeled off 24 straight wins, and are in the first-ever game in Hershey.

The Tigers are 30-19 all-time in the state playoffs and this is their most successful run since 1998.

Their opponent, Imhotep Charter is from Philadelphia and are going after their sixth title.

Sharon schools are being dismissed at noon today, and there will be no classes on Tuesday. However, school will be in session for Sharon of Friday, April 27 to make up for Tuesday's closing.

Kennedy Catholic plays Lourdes Regional at 2:00 p.m. and Sharon meets Imhotep Charter at 8:00 p.m.