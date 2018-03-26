A sunny Monday but rain is right around the corner

Monday will feature much of what we saw this weekend; abundant sunshine and highs in the low 50s!

Monday Evening and Tuesday Morning will feature an increase in clouds and rain is likely to start before dawn on Tuesday. Showers are likely throughout much of Tuesday and taper slightly throughout much of Wednesday.

Thursday will stay warm with highs in the upper 50s but the threat for a shower or two is still there.

As we head towards the weekend there are a lot of question marks with the forecast. Rain and snow showers are both possible Friday and Saturday with snow possible later in the evening both days.

Easter Sunday looks to be the coldest in a number of years with highs in the low 50s and a shower possible.