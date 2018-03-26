Another arrest for man found living with children in feces-fille - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Another arrest for man found living with children in feces-filled Struthers home

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Ronald Higham Jr. Ronald Higham Jr.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A man who already spent time in prison after allowing young children to live in deplorable conditions at a home in Struthers is back behind bars.

Forty-one-year-old Ronald Higham Jr. was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Friday and booked into the Mahoning County jail.

The Mahoning County Grand Jury last week handed up an indictment last week against Higham for failing to register his current address as a sexually oriented offender.

Higham has been required to register since 2008 when he was convicted of gross sexual imposition. The victim was a female.

The 2008 arrest was followed by another conviction for Higham.

Two years ago Struthers police found him living with a woman at a Fifth Street home in conditions police described as deplorable.

When police went inside the home they said they found a child with diarrhea running down his leg and said they could smell fecal matter from outside the home's front door.

Struthers Middle School officials told police that the eighth-grade child had an attendance issue and various health problems causing him to wear a diaper.

Police were told that the child had surgery to remove a colostomy bag and was bleeding from his rectum and had open sores.

Police say they met with the three children. One child was wearing just a diaper, which was full of feces and with diarrhea — fresh and dried — running down his leg, according to police. Reports say the child's fingernails were black and his feet were covered with dirt and what appeared to be sores.

At the time police said the walls and bathtub were also covered with feces.

One child was taken to Akron Children's Hospital, where investigators said he had not seen a doctor since his colostomy bag removal in 2014, resulting in the breakdown of his skin around his buttocks, legs, and genitals equivalent to third-degree burns.

As a result, Higham was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison after pleading guilty to endangering children and failing to notify authorities about a change in address.

Bambi Shiley, the woman indicted with Higham, served a year in prison for child endangering.

Higham was released from the Lorain Correctional Institution in July but was still on probation at the time of his arrest.

Higham remains jailed awaiting arraignment on his latest indictment.

